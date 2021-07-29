Tokyo Olympics: China, Japan Tied At 15 Gold Medals Each

China and Japan have improved their gold medal tally to 15 apiece on Day 7 of Tokyo Olympic Games.

China has a total of 31 medals (15 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze) while Japan won a total of 25 medals (15 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze).

Team USA is at third with a haul of 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals at the end of the competitions Thursday.

The Russian team, which competes in this Olympics under the Russian Olympic Committee's banner due to ban, is fourth with 8 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals in their kitty.

Japan continued its dominance in judo by winning two more gold medals in their event of monopoly.

Hamada Shori defeated world no.1 Madeleine Malonga of France in women's 78kg event while 25-year-old Wolf Aaron put in a dominant performance over South Korea's Cho Guhamto to win the title in a highly competitive -100kg category.

It was the eighth gold medal won by a Japanese judoka at Tokyo 2020.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States kept the tradition of U.S. women winning the individual artistic gymnastics all-round title at the Olympic Games.

She totalled 57.433 for gold, holding off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (57.298) and ROC's Angelina Melnikova (57.199).

An American woman has won the women's gymnastics all-around title in each of the last five Olympic Games.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record on his way to winning the men's 100m freestyle gold medal.

Robert Finke of Team USA won a thrilling final in men's 800m freestyle.

China's Chen Meng overpowered teammate Sun Yingsha to win women's singles table tennis title at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The Russian Olympic Committee fencers won gold in the women's team foil, beating France 45-34 in the final.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic soared into men's tennis semi-finals with decisive win over Japan's Nishikori Kei in just 70 minutes. The Serbian is two wins away from his first-ever Olympic gold medal.

The Games draw increased attraction on Friday as Athletics events get under way.

Meanwhile, three members of Australian athletics team are on quarantine after close contact with U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who tested positive for Covid-19.

