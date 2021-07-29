Walmart To Offer Its Technologies To Help Other Businesses With Digital Transformation

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Thursday that it would start offering its technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands, who want to improve their customer service as shopping is happening more and more over digital and physical storefronts. As part of this effort, Walmart announced a collaboration with Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) to integrate Walmart's Marketplace online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, an easy commerce solution for merchants and brands.

Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses can make use of Walmart's unique cloud-based services to offer easy pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses can connect with new customers on Walmart's fast-growing Marketplace where they can make use of the company's Fulfillment Services to offer 2-day shipping nationwide. The Adobe partnership will go a long way in helping businesses, big or small, get more customer experience while operating more efficiently.



Commenting on the move, John Furner, Chief Executive Officer, Walmart U.S. said, "We've built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same. Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition."



The company said that combining Adobe's strength in powering commerce experiences with our Walmart's omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies' digital transformations in the quickest way possible.



Anil Chakravarthy, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, Adobe, said, "We're excited to collaborate with Walmart to help Adobe merchants expand their businesses to new channels and offer shopping experiences that increase their competitiveness and fit well with shifting consumer behaviors in an increasingly digital ."

