Danny Meyers' Restaurants To Only Allow Fully Vaccinated People To Dine Indoors

Danny Meyer, Restaurateur and Chief Executive Officer of the Union Square Hospitality Group, said on Thursday that all the employees and customers have to show their vaccination proof if they want to dine in the restaurants. The policy will come into effect from September 7. This decision comes in the backdrop of Covid cases rising again in America due to the Delta variant.



Meyer said, "If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else. I would call this a company policy rather than a mandate. We are requiring all guests to show proof they are fully vaccinated. Our teams are required to be fully vaccinated as well."



The policy will be implemented in all of Meyer's restaurants like Gramercy Tavern, Blue Smoke, Union Square Cafe and more. Meyer said that Shake Shack will not be covered under this new policy now and the appropriate decision for them will be made at the appropriate time.



The company, said in its website, that guests dining at the restaurants, will have to bring their physical Covid-19 vaccine card, New York State Excelsior Pass, relevant state-provided vaccine pass or a photo of the vaccination card to share upon arrival.



Employees have 45 days to decide whether they want to get vaccinated or not. Meyer said that employees have been offered eight hours of pay to simply get vaccinated, in addition to various other incentives over the past 150 days.



Union Square Hospitality Group is one of the first major dining chains to make vaccination proof mandatory for indoor dining. Meyers is of the opinion that this move will not backfire and instead, will bring in more and more people into the restaurants.



Restaurants across the United States were badly hit by COVID, with many being forced to shut shop as the crashed. As the number of vaccinated increase and people started going out, was becoming better. However, with rising cases of the Delta variant, the dining business is bound to be affected.

