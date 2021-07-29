Singapore Bourse May Test Resistance At 3,200 Points

The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,180-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is firm, supported by crude oil and optimism over interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 38.86 points or 1.24 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,180.61 after moving as low as 3,148.89.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT accelerated 1.95 percent, while CapitaLand was up 0.25 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 1.42 percent, City Developments gained 0.87 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.63 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 0.75 percent, DBS Group climbed 1.43 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 1.23 percent, Keppel Corp soared 2.08 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust perked 1.41 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.90 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 2.07 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.94 percent, Singapore Airlines added 1.17 percent, Singapore Exchange strengthened 1.10 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied 1.78 percent, SingTel surged 2.24 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.77 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.39 percent, Wilmar International dipped 0.23 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shed 0.72 percent and SATS and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 153.60 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 35,084.53, while the NASDAQ rose 15.68 points or 0.11 percent to end at 14,778.26 and the S&P 500 added 18.51 points or 0.42 percent to close at 4,419.15.

The strength on Wall Street came despite some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing economic growth fell well short of estimates in Q2.

The weaker than expected data may have added to optimism the Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchases.

Also, the Labor Department noted a modest pullback in initial jobless claims last week, while the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected fall in pending home sales in June.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday as data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories continued to support oil prices - while a weak dollar also contributed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $1.23 or 1.7 percent at $73.62 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see June numbers for bank lending and Q2 data for unemployment and confidence later today. In May, lending was worth $693.7 billion. In Q1, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent and the business confidence index score was +38.

