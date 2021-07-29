South Korea Retail Sales Gain 1.4% In June

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in May.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent - again beating forecasts for 1.5 percent but slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.