New Zealand Building Permits Jump 3.8% In June

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 4,310.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.4 percent decline in May (originally -2.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, building permits spiked 18.0 percent to 44,299.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.7 billion, up 13 percent from the June 2020 year.

