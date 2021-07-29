New Zealand Building Permits Rise 3.8% In June

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - standing at 4,310.

That follows the upwardly revised 2.4 percent decline in May (originally -2.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, building permits spiked 18.0 percent to 44,299.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.7 billion, up 13 percent from the June 2020 year.

Individually, consents were issued for: 2,373 stand-alone houses; 1,303 townhouses, flats, and units; 413 apartments; and 221 retirement village units.

The seasonally adjusted number of new stand-alone houses consented rose 0.1 percent, after rising 0.3 percent in May 2021.

By region, the numbers of new dwellings consented in the year ended June 2021 (compared with the June 2020 year) were: 19,036 in Auckland - up 29 percent; 4,623 in Waikato - up 10 percent; 3,205 in Wellington - up 1.0 percent; 7,245 in rest of North Island - up 22 percent; 6,491 in Canterbury - up 12 percent; and 3,692 in rest of South Island - down 2.0 percent.

In the year ended June 2021, non-residential building consents totaled NZ$7.7 billion, up 13 percent on year.

In the June 2021 year, the non-residential building types with the highest values were: education buildings - NZ$1.4 billion (up 54 percent); factories - NZ$1.1 billion (up 55 percent); and offices, administration, and public transport buildings - NZ$1.0 billion (up 2.3 percent).

