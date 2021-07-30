Dutch Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

Dutch retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 6.0 percent yearly in June, after a 9.7 percent increase in May.

Turnover in food stores rose 0.2 percent yearly in June and non-food stores increased 8.0 percent. Online turnover surged 17.3 percent.

Sales in the clothing and shoes, and leather goods increased for the fourth straight month in June, the agency said.

Retail sales volume gained 5.3 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.