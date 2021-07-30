Lithuania Growth Slows In Q2

Lithuania's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, after a strong rebound in the previous three months as economic activity began to gradually recover from the impact of the pandemic, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent from the first quarter, when the expanded 2.2 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the economy shrank 0.3 percent.

The pace of growth was the weakest since the third quarter of 2018.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP increased an adjusted 8.6 percent in the second quarter after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous three months.

In the first half of the year, GDP grew an adjusted 4.8 percent from the same period last year.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 5.7 percent quarterly after a 7.9 percent fall in the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, economic output grew 6.9 percent following a 1.5 percent gain in the previous three months.

In the first half of the year, GDP rose an unadjusted 4.2 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.