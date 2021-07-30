Japan Housing Starts Rise At A Softer Pace In June

Japan's housing starts increased at a softer pace in June and construction orders accelerated, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts increased 7.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 9.9 percent rise in May.

Economists had forecast an annual 7.2 percent rise.

Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors grew 32.3 percent on year in June, following a 7.4 percent increase in May. Orders increased for the sixth month in a row.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.