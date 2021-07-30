Estonia Retail Sales Rise In June

Estonia retail sales rose in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 12.0 percent year-on-year in June.

"Compared to June 2020, the increase in turnover was 17% in stores selling manufactured goods, 16 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and 5 percent in grocery stores," Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Turnover in stores selling second-hand and non-store goods increased 29.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales remained unchanged in June.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent monthly in June.

