Denmark Jobless Rate Falls In June

Denmark's jobless rate fell in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The gross unemployment rate decreased to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June from 4.0 percent in May.

The gross unemployment fell by 5,300 to 108,600 in June from 113,900 in the preceding month.

This was the lowest since the start of Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, declined to 1.4 percent in June from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

