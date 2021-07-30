Hungary Trade Surplus Rises Less Than Estimated

Hungary's trade surplus increased less than initially estimated in June, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 68 million in May from EUR 87 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 97 million.

In April, the trade surplus was EUR 347 million.

Exports grew 38.9 percent year-on-year in June, after a 74.1 percent increase in April. In the initial estimate, exports rose 37.9 percent.

Imports increased 39.7 percent annually in June, after a 52.6 percent rise in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, imports increased 38.2 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that average gross wages rose 8.5 percent yearly in May, after a 10.3 percent in April.

