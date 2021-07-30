Poland Inflation Rises In July

Poland's consumer price inflation rose in July after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.4 percent increase in June.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 30.0 percent yearly in July. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 5.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in July.

Economic News

