Tokyo Olympics: China Leads With 19 Golds; Djokovic Out In Semi Final

china asserted their supremacy over rivals in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a total of 19 golds to lead the medal tally on Day 8.

Japan finished second with 17 golds, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals on Friday, while the United States remained at third position with 14 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.

The athletics competitions got off to a start on Friday. In the first athletic event final, Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won the men's 10,000m gold after a thrilling sprint on the final lap.

Reigning world champions Team USA disqualified from inaugural Olympic 4 x 400 meter mixed relay following an erroneous baton changeover in the heats.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who was seeking his first-ever Olympic gold, was stunned in the men's tennis singles semi-finals. No.4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany rallied after losing the first set to clinch his final berth. Score: 1-6 6-3 6-1.

Djokovic was chasing the "Golden Slam" - winning all four majors and Olympic gold in one year - having captured the first three major grand slam tournaments of 2021.

The bad luck followed him later in the day when he returned to the court alongside partner Nina Stojanovic for the mixed doubles semi-final. The Serbian pair lost in straight sets 6-7(4), 5-7 to ROC's Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

South Korea's An San won gold in the women's individual archery event, becoming the first archer to win three gold medals at an Olympics.

China's Ma Long has become the first man to win four table tennis gold medals at the Olympic Games. In an all-Chinese singles final, he defeated compatriot and top seed Fan Zhendong. Ma won gold in 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Japan have won their first Olympic Fencing gold medal beating ROC in the men épée team category.

Sone Akira sealed her Olympic debut in women's +78kg event. It was a record ninth gold medal by a Japanese Judoka in Tokyo.

As the Games progress in full swing, Japanese Prime Minister has extended the state of emergency in Tokyo Metropolitan area and Okinawa until August 31.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday, "Infection is expanding with unprecedented speed in the Tokyo Metropolitan and Osaka area, and the more infectious delta variant is replacing rapidly."

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games organizers on Friday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases linked to the Games.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News