Chevelle Announce U.S. Tour In Support Of 'Niratias'

Chevelle have announced plans to embark on a U.S. tour later this summer and fall in support of their ninth album Niratias.

The first leg of the tour will kick off on September 1 in Kansas City and run through September 25 in Mankato, Minnesota. The tour will resume on November 4 in Milwaukee before wrapping up on November 21 in Pittsburgh.

"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band said.

Pre-sale started on Tuesday, July 27. The general on-sale is set for Friday, July 30.

Niratias, Chevelle's ninth studio album, was released on March 5, 2021. It was preceded by three singles: "Self Destructor," "Peach" and "Remember When". Chevelle earned their first No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with Niratias.

Chevelle Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept.1 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 3 — Pryor, Okla. @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds

Sept. 4 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Sept. 10 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Amphitheater

Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)

Sept. 12 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 15 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

Sept. 17 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 18 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)

Sept. 19 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Sept. 21 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center

Sept. 22 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Sept. 24 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Sept. 25 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall

Nov. 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 5 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

Nov. 6 — Columbus, Ohio @ EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona International Speedway

Nov. 13 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Nov. 14 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 18 — Norfolk, Va. @ Norva Theater

Nov. 20 — Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Nov. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

