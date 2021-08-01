Singapore Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure

The Singapore stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau and it's likely in for more carnage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing earnings news and renewed coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 13.67 points or 0.43 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,166.94 after peaking at 3,189.53. Volume was 1.84 billion shares worth 1.62 billion Singapore dollars. There were 267 decliners and 213 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.64 percent, while CapitaLand lost 0.49 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.47 percent, City Developments tanked 1.72 percent, Comfort DelGro plunged 1.87 percent, Dairy Farm International plummeted 5.53 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.30 percent, Genting Singapore retreated 1.22 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.86 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.40 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.16 percent, SATS added 0.50 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 0.48 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 1.54 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.50 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 1.08 percent, SingTel slid 0.44 percent, Thai Beverage declined 0.76 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.68 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 0.72 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, United Overseas Bank and Singapore Technologies Engineering were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading session.

The Dow sank 149.06 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 34,935.47, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.59 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,672.68 and the S&P 500 fell 23.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,395.26.

For the week, the NASDAQ shed 1.1 percent and the Dow and S&P both eased 0.4 percent. But for the month of July, the S&P spiked 2.3 percent, the Dow rose 1.3 percent and the NASDAQ was up 1.2 percent.



A steep drop from Amazon (AMZN) weighed on the markets, with the online retail giant plunging by 7.6 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month. This came after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations, but its revenues missed estimates for the first time since the third quarter of 2018.

Caterpillar (CAT), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) also moved to the downside despite reporting quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a slight increase in personal income in June and personal spending also increased. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in U.S. fell less than estimated in July.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday amid hopes energy demand will grow faster than supply despite a resurgence in infections across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $73.95 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week and 0.7 percent in July.

