Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,960-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing earnings news and renewed coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index retreated 354.29 points or 1.35 percent to 25,961.03 after trading between 25,636.89 and 26,151.00.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies stumbled 1.59 percent, while AIA Group climbed 1.14 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 4.21 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 6.21 percent, ANTA Sports retreated 2.70 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.28 percent, China Resources Land plummeted 6.81 percent, CITIC fell 0.47 percent, CNOOC sank 1.16 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 1.87 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.38 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 1.72 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.69 percent, Longfor cratered 7.53 percent, Meituan tanked 5.87 percent, New World Development dipped 0.41 percent, Sands China shed 0.93 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wharf Real Estate both weakened 1.24 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.21 percent, Xiaomi Corporation declined 2.12 percent and WuXi Biologics tumbled 4.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading session.

The Dow sank 149.06 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 34,935.47, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.59 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,672.68 and the S&P 500 fell 23.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,395.26.

For the week, the NASDAQ shed 1.1 percent and the Dow and S&P both eased 0.4 percent. But for the month of July, the S&P spiked 2.3 percent, the Dow rose 1.3 percent and the NASDAQ was up 1.2 percent.



A steep drop from Amazon (AMZN) weighed on the markets, with the online retail giant plunging by 7.6 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month. This came after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations, but its revenues missed estimates for the first time since the third quarter of 2018.

Caterpillar (CAT), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) also moved to the downside despite reporting quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a slight increase in personal income in June and personal spending also increased. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in U.S. fell less than estimated in July.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday amid hopes energy demand will grow faster than supply despite a resurgence in infections across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $73.95 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week and 0.7 percent in July.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release June figures for retail sales later today; in May, sales were up 7.8 percent on year.

