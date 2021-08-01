Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau and it's called lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing earnings news and renewed coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 50.69 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 6,070.04 after trading between 6,069.84 and 6,160.46.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.46 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.06 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 3.04 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 1.16 percent, Bank Mandiri dropped 0.87 percent. Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.59 percent, Indosat skidded 1.67 percent, Indocement plummeted 4.35 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 4.05 percent, Indofood Suskes cratered 4.71 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.01 percent, Astra International advanced 1.51 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 3.64 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 2.70 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.85 percent, Timah jumped 1.83 percent and Bumi Resources declined 1.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading session.

The Dow sank 149.06 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 34,935.47, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.59 points or 0.71 percent to end at 14,672.68 and the S&P 500 fell 23.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,395.26.

For the week, the NASDAQ shed 1.1 percent and the Dow and S&P both eased 0.4 percent. But for the month of July, the S&P spiked 2.3 percent, the Dow rose 1.3 percent and the NASDAQ was up 1.2 percent.



A steep drop from Amazon (AMZN) weighed on the markets, with the online retail giant plunging by 7.6 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month. This came after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat expectations, but its revenues missed estimates for the first time since the third quarter of 2018.

Caterpillar (CAT), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) also moved to the downside despite reporting quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a slight increase in personal income in June and personal spending also increased. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in U.S. fell less than estimated in July.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday amid hopes energy demand will grow faster than supply despite a resurgence in infections across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $73.95 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week and 0.7 percent in July.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide July numbers for consumer prices later today. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.01 percent on month and 1.45 percent on year after slipping 0.16 percent on month and rising 1.33 percent on year in June. Core CPI is tipped to gain 1.38 percent on year, slowing from 1.49 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis