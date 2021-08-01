Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Shows Slight Improvement In July - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 40.1.

That's up from 39.9 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Survey gauges of both output and new orders signaled further marked reductions in July. The former saw the rate of decrease quicken from June to reach the fastest since the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020.

Companies reported that renewed pandemic restrictions dampened demand and client confidence in both domestic and international .

