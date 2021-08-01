Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In July - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 59.7.

That's up from 57.6 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

the past decade. Boosting the headline PMI figure was a stronger rise in output in July. Production rose sharply overall, with the rate of growth accelerating notably from June's ten-month low. The upturn was supported by a steeper rise in total new orders.

Panel members mentioned that sales had risen due to stronger client demand as the impact of COVID-19 had weakened. Firms mentioned improved sales across Europe, mainland China and the US in particular, with export orders likewise rising rapidly overall.

