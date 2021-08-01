Australian Market Sharply Higher

The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Monday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 nearing the 7,500 level to fresh all-time highs, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market was boosted by gold miners, financial and stocks following the Afterpay deal announcement.

However, the upside is limited amid concerns about the rapid spread of highly contagious variants in New South Wales. NSW reported 209 new cases and Victoria recorded two new cases on Sunday. Victoria and Queensland ended their lockdown last week, while the NSW lockdown was extended until end of the month.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 98.50 points or 1.33 percent to the day's high of 7,491.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 97.70 points or 1.28 percent to 7,761.90. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Mineral Resources are losing more than 2 percent each, while OZ Minerals is lower by almost 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is down more than 3 percent and Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher, with Origin Energy adding almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum edging up 0.4 percent and Beach energy rising almost 1 percent. Oil Search is gaining almost 6 percent and Santos is up almost 1 percent after a merger between ASX energy giants Santos and Oil Search is back on the cards, with Santos returning to the bargaining table with an improved offer.

Among tech stocks, Appen is adding almost 5 percent, Xero is gaining almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is up more than 3 percent. Shares in Afterpay are soaring more than 23 percent after US fintech firm Square agreed to purchase the Australian buy now/pay later giant in an all-stock deal worth about $29 billion.

Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining and Gold Road Resources are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining are up almost 2 percent each. Newcrest Mining is adding more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 1 percent each. National Australia Bank is adding almost 2 percent.

In other news, Vulcan Energy Resources has inked a five-year deal with Renault SA to supply 6,000 to 17,000 tonnes of lithium annually. The stock is up almost 3 percent.

Shares in Peter Thiel-backed Bionomics are gaining more than 3 percent after reports that the anxiety medication maker is considering a US listing on the Nasdaq.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 56.9. That's down from 58.6 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.734 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks remained mostly lower over the course of the session on Friday after coming under pressure at the start of trading. With the pullback on the day, the major averages offset the strength seen in the previous session.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 149.06 points or 0.4 percent to 34,935.47, the Nasdaq slid 105.59 points or 0.7 percent to 14,672.68 and the S&P 500 dropped 23.89 points or 0.5 percent to 4,395.26.

The major European also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday amid hopes energy demand will grow faster than supply despite the resurgence in coronavirus infections across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $73.95 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.6 percent in the week and 0.7 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis