European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for June. Sales are forecast to grow 2 percent on month, slower than the 4.2 percent rise in May.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss retail sales and consumer price figures are due. Inflation is seen rising to 0.7 percent in July from 0.6 percent in June.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland, Turkey and Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Spain's factory PMI survey data. The index is expected to drop to 59.5 in July from 60.4 in June.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the PMI to drop to 61.5 in July from 62.2 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The PMI is forecast to drop to 62.6, in line with flash estimate, from 63.4 in June.

At 4.30 am ET, UK IHS Markit/CIPS factory PMI survey results are due. According to flash estimate, the manufacturing PMI fell to 60.4 from 63.9 in June.

