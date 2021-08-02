Japan Consumer Confidence Highest In 17 Months

Japan's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in seventeen months in July, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 37.5 in July from 37.4 in June.

The latest index was the highest since February last year, when it was 38.4.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood rose to 39.0 in July. The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 37.9 and employment grew to 35.1.

Meanwhile, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 37.8.

The latest survey was conducted on July 15 among 8,400 households.

