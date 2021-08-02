Indonesia Inflation Rises More Than Expected In July

Indonesia's consumer prices increased more than expected in July, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.52 percent year-on-year in July. Economists had expected a 1.45 percent rise.

Core inflation was 1.40 percent in July, which was above the 1.38 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.08 percent in July, after a 0.16 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a 0.01 percent increase.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco increased 0.15 percent yearly in July and prices of clothing and footwear rose 0.08 percent.

Prices for grew 0.24 percent and those for household equipment, and routine maintenance by 0.11 percent.

