Swiss Retail Sales Increase In June

Switzerland's retail sales increased in June, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year in June.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 3.5 percent in June.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 2.1 percent yearly in June, while sales of non-food grew 1.2 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent annually in June and fell 3.6 percent from a month ago.

