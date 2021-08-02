Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In June

Hungary's producer price inflation increased slightly in June, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 11.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 11.3 percent increase May.

The development of prices was influenced by the change of the forint against the euro and by the price rise of raw and base materials, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 15.4 percent in June and foreign market prices increased by 9.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in June.

Economic News

