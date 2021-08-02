Poland Manufacturing Growth Eases In July

Poland's manufacturing sector grew at a softer pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 57.6 in July from 59.4 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 59.0.

A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.

New orders rose for the eight month in a row in July and new export growth eased.

Output increased for the sixth straight month and backlogs of work rose for the tenth month in a row in July.

Output expectations remained positive in July, but was the weakest in three months.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened for the eighth consecutive month in July and employment increased further.

On the price font, input price inflation and output prices rose to the third-highest on record.

