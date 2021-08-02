Dutch Manufacturing Growth Remains Strong

The Dutch manufacturing sector growth slowed in July, but the pace of expansion remained strong, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, decreased to 67.4 in July from 68.8 in June. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders volume accelerated in July and output rose at the slowest rate in four months.

Employment increased further in July and suppliers' delivery time lengthened.

For the next 12 months, confidence remained positive and sentiment eased to the lowest in five months.

On the price font, the rate of input price inflation rose to a record high and output price inflation remained broadly unchanged.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.