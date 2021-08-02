Tokyo Olympics: China Leaps Ahead With 29 Gold Medals

As the Tokyo Olympics entered their concluding week on Monday, China have made a big leap in gold medals. Out of a total of 62 medals they have won so far, 29 are gold.

At the completion of events on Day 11, China is far ahead of second place United States (22 gold, 25 silver, 17 bronze) and third place Japan (17 gold, 6 silver, 10 bronze).

China defended their Olympic title in women's team sprint cycling through Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi.

Chinese super-heavyweight powerhouse LI Wenwen won the gold in women's +87kg weightlifting breaking Olympic record.

A mammoth opening throw of 68.98m from Team USA's Valarie Allman saw her crowned the new Olympic discus throw champion.

Women's football world champions the United States lost 1-0 in the Olympics semi-finals to Canada.

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez won a record fourth gold in 130kg Greco-Roman wrestling, beating Iakobi Kajaia of Team Georgia in the final. He became the first man to win four individual gold medals in four Olympics games consecutively - in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The United Kingdom regained the Eventing Jumping Team event gold in equestrian.

Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou stunned Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria to win gold in the men's long jump final held in the Olympic stadium. He leaped his best at 8.41 meters in the last attempt.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali broke Kenya's grip on the men's 3,000m steeplechase at the Olympics. The 25-year-old moved past the Ethiopian duo of Lamecha Girma and Getnet Wale to claim the title in a time of 8:08.90 minutes. None other than the Kenyans won the Olympic gold medal in the 3,000m steeplechase since 1968.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn beat world record holder Kendra Harrison in thrilling women's 100m hurdles final to become the second Puerto Rican to win an Olympic medal. It was also Puerto Rico's first ever gold medal in a track and field event.

Sifan Hassan won the women's 5,000m title, becoming the first Dutch woman to win an Olympic medal in a long-distance event.

Germany's Julia Krajewski has become the first female athlete to win Olympic gold in individual eventing with a near flawless final jump with her Amande de B'Neville.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen took the gold medal in men's singles badminton defeating China's defending champion Chen Long.

Team USA's Jade Carey won the gold in women's floor exercise final. In another happy news for Team USA, gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has decided to compete in Tuesday's women's balance beam final. The 24-year-old champion had withdrawn from four medal rounds earlier in the Games citing mental concerns. The balance beam final is the last medal round for women's artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a non Olympics-related development in Tokyo on Monday, Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya reportedly sought asylum in the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's order to fly home early from the Olympics.

The 24-year-old athlete was forcibly taken to the airport for criticizing coaches. The International Olympic Committee has assured her support.

