Little Movement Seen For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,160-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound again on Tuesday.

The global forecast is mixed to lower, with crude oil prices and covid concerns expected to weigh on sentiment. The European were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 5.72 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,161.22 after trading between 3,143.92 and 3,177.89. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 1.13 billion Singapore dollars. There were 257 gainers and 245 decliners.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries plummeted 4.31 percent, while Singapore Airlines plunged 2.16 percent, Dairy Farm International tanked 1.86 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.46 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 1.32 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.15 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 1.00 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 093 percent, Thai Beverage declined 0.77 percent, CapitaLand advanced 0.74 percent, Venture Corporation sank 0.74 percent, City Developments dropped 0.73 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.62 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.57 percent, SATS fell 0.50 percent, SingTel added 0.44 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.17 percent, DBS Group eased 0.16 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Corporation, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Singapore Press Holdings and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday but faded as the session progressed - finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 97.31 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 34,838.16, while the NASDAQ rose 8.39 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,681.07 and the S&P 500 fell 8.10 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,387.16.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the outlook for the amid indications the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to begin scaling back stimulus.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package.

However, buying interest waned after the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending crept up by less than expected in June.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday due to rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a surge in the delta variant of the in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September plunged $2.69 or 3.6 percent at $71.26 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis