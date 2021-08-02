Tokyo Inflation Sinks 0.1% On Year In July

Consumer prices in the Tokyo region were down 0.1 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and communications said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the flat reading in June.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.1 percent - exceeding expectations for a flat reading, which would have been unchanged.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI rose 0.3 percent.

Economic News

