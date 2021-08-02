Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Monday, one session after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,235-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast is mixed to lower, with crude oil prices and covid concerns expected to weigh on sentiment. The European were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 274.77 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 26,235.80 after trading between 25,743.09 and 26,300.55.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 1.07 percent, while AIA Group fell 0.43 percent, Alibaba Group climbed 1.53 percent, Alibaba Health Info skidded 1.32 percent, China Life Insurance added 1.08 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 3.08 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced1.12 percent, China Resources Land surged 4.81 percent, CITIC dipped 0.24 percent, CNOOC gathered 1.30 percent, Country Garden Services plummeted 3.25 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 1.61 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 4.48 percent, Henderson Land strengthened 0.86 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.95 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.69 percent, Longfor spiked 3.59 percent, Meituan was up 0.47 percent, New World Development improved 0.68 percent, Sands China sank 1.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties perked 1.35 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 2.59 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 1.58 percent, WuXi Biologics rallied 2.19 percent and ANTA Sports and CSPC Pharmaceutical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday but faded as the session progressed - finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 97.31 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 34,838.16, while the NASDAQ rose 8.39 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,681.07 and the S&P 500 fell 8.10 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,387.16.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the outlook for the amid indications the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to begin scaling back stimulus.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package.

However, buying interest waned after the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending crept up by less than expected in June.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday due to rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a surge in the delta variant of the in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September plunged $2.69 or 3.6 percent at $71.26 a barrel.

