Lower Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of the three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,100-point plateau and it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast is mixed to lower, with crude oil prices and covid concerns expected to weigh on sentiment. The European were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index added 26.50 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 6,096.54 after trading between 6,048.10 and 6,112.83.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 2.62 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.84 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.17 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.44 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.81 percent, Indosat advanced 0.85 percent, Indocement soared 4.83 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 1.30 percent , Indofood Suskes jumped 1.65 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.28 percent, Astra International spiked 2.12 percent, Astra Agro Lestari improved 0.94 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 0.40 percent, Vale Indonesia tumbled 1.82 percent, Timah perked 1.20 percent, Bumi Resources accelerated 1.75 percent and Energi Mega Persada surged 4.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday but faded as the session progressed - finally ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 97.31 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 34,838.16, while the NASDAQ rose 8.39 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,681.07 and the S&P 500 fell 8.10 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,387.16.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the outlook for the amid indications the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to begin scaling back stimulus.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package.

However, buying interest waned after the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending crept up by less than expected in June.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday due to rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a surge in the delta variant of the in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September plunged $2.69 or 3.6 percent at $71.26 a barrel.

