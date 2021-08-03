New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The employment change is expected to increase 0.7 percent on quarter, up from 0.6 percent in Q1. The jobless rate is tipped to fall to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in the previous three months.

Australia will provide June figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.8 percent on month. That follows the 0.4 percent increase in May. Australia also will see July numbers for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in June, the index score was 55.5.

China will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in June, their scores were 50.3 and 50.6, respectively.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Japan will see final July numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 48.0 and 48.9.

Australia will see June figures for the services and composite indexes from Markit Economics; in June, their scores were 56.8 and 56.7. Also, Hong Kong (51.4) and Singapore (50.1) will see private sector PMIs from Markit.

Economic News

