Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, retreating from the all-time highs reached in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with materials, gold miners and energy stocks dragging the market. Traders remain concerned about the spread of the highly contagious variants primarily in New South Wales, threatening to weigh on the .

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.50 points or 0.27 percent to 7,470.90, after hitting a low of 7,464.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.50 points or 0.19 percent to 7,746.00. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is edging down 0.2 percent, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is edging down 0.5 percent. OZ Minerals is declining almost 2 percent.



Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices tumbled overnight. Santos is edging down 0.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Beach energy are losing almost 1 percent each. Oil Search is edging up 0.1 percent and Origin Energy is up more than 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is flat, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are edging down 0.4 percent each. ANZ Banking is edging up 0.1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Xero is gaining almost 2 percent, Appen is adding almost 4 percent and WiseTech Global is up almost 1 percent. Afterpay is building on yesterday's 18.8 percent rise in the wake of the Square takeover deal. It is up almost 13 percent today.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is declining almost 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 1 percent, Gold Road Resources is lower by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining is gaining almost 2 percent.

In other news, about 2,500 frontline Qantas and Jetstar employees will be stood down for an estimated two months in response to ongoing COVID outbreaks. Qantas is down almost 2 percent.

Construction materials firm Brickworks announced the $70 million purchase of several Southfiled Corp. assets in the US, including the Illinois Brick Company (IBC). The stock is up more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.20 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.736 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside early in the trading day on Monday but gave back ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending the day in negative territory.

After reaching a record intraday high in early trading, the Dow fell 97.31 points or 0.3 percent to 34,838.16. The S&P 500 also dipped 8.10 points or 0.2 percent to 4,387.16, while the Nasdaq inched up 8.39 points or 0.1 percent to 14,681.07.

Meanwhile, the major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index inched up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday due to rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September plunged $2.69 or 3.6 percent at $71.26 a barrel.

