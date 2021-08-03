European Economics Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Spain and producer prices from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's monthly unemployment data for July is due from the labor ministry. Unemployment declined by a record 166,911 in June.

In the meantime, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue quarterly consumer confidence survey results.

Also, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Inflation is forecast to climb further to 18.50 percent in July from 17.53 percent in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area producer prices for June. Economists expect producer price inflation to rise to 10.3 percent from 9.6 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.