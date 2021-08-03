Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises For Seventh Month

Romania's producer prices rose for the seventh straight month in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 11.78 percent year-on-year in June, following a 10.38 percent rise in May.

Prices in the domestic market increased 12.36 percent yearly in June and non-domestic market gained 10.78 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 24.07 percent annually in June. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 6.28 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 5.31 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 15.06 percent and 4.01 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.07 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.