Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rises In July

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in July, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The consumer prices index rose 18.95 percent year-on-year in July, following a 17.53 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a growth of 18.5 percent.

Prices for transportation accelerated 24.62 percent yearly in July. Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 22.7 percent and 24.92 percent, respectively.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants, and housing surged by 20.63 percent and 19.31 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.8 percent in July. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.54 percent.

The producer price index rose 44.92 percent annually in July, following an 42.89 percent increase in June.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 57.23 percent yearly in July and durable goods increased 31.58 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 31.38 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 31.44 percent and 42.42 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.46 percent in July.

