Latvia Industrial Production Increases In June

Latvia's industrial production increased in June, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 7.6 percent in June.

Manufacturing output gained 10.9 percent annually in June and rose 1.2 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 9.3 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 14.9 percent.

In the second quarter, industrial production gained 12/6 percent yearly and rose 2.4 percent from the previous quarter.

Economic News

