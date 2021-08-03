Bausch Health Q2 Loss Widens; Plans To Pursue IPO Of Solta Medical Business

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC,BHC.TO) reported that its net loss for the second quarter of 2021 widened to $595 million from $326 million in the previous year, primarily due to the unfavorable change in operating results coupled with a decrease in the benefit from income taxes.

GAAP loss per share was $1.66 compared to a loss per share of $0.92 in the previous year.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $352 million, compared to adjusted net income of $165 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating loss widened to $270 million from of $27 million last year. The change was primarily driven by the increase in Other expense, primarily attributable to higher adjustments related to the settlement of certain litigation matters in the second quarter of 2021, an increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses and the impacts of a recall due to a quality issue at a third-party supplier partially offset by an increase in contribution due to the positive impacts of the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total reported revenues for the quarter were $2.100 billion compared to $1.664 billion in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $436 million, which was primarily due to higher volumes resulting from the positive impacts of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a separate press release, Bausch Health Companies said that it plans to pursue an initial public offering for our Solta Medical , which is an important step in the previously announced spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business, resulting in the creation of three companies.

The timing of the anticipated IPO is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first half of 2022, subject to market conditions.

Bausch Health said that Thomas Appio will serve as CEO of Bausch Pharma effective upon separation of the Bausch + Lomb eye business. Appio joined the Company from Bausch + Lomb in 2013.

Additionally, Robert Spurr has been appointed president of the U.S. market for Bausch Pharma effective upon separation of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business.

Robert Power has been appointed chairman of Bausch Pharma effective upon separation of the Bausch + Lomb eye health business.

Bausch Health revised its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges for the full year of 2021, primarily due to the divestiture of Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E., the impact of a recall of certain Consumer products due to a quality issue at a third-party supplier and the negative impact of foreign exchange.



The company revised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $8.40 billion - $8.60 billion from the prior range of $8.60 billion - $8.80 billion.

The company revised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $3.35 billion - $3.50 billion from the previous estimation of $3.40 billion - $3.55 billion

