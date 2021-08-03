South Korea Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, advancing nearly 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the stocks and financials were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index gained 14.10 points or 0.44 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,237.14 after trading as low as 3,213.20. Volume was 643 million shares worth 12.3 trillion won. There were 581 decliners and 270 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.39 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.38 percent, Hana Financial added 0.70 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.65 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.45 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.27 percent, Naver tanked 2.42 percent, LG Chem sank 1.27 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.31 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.12 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.17 percent, POSCO plummeted 5.28 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.32 percent, KEPCO lost 0.39 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.68 percent, Kia Motors gathered 1.30 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com