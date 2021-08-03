Malaysia Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks were capped by weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 7.26 points or 0.49 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,500.26 after trading as low as 1,489.74. Volume was 4.161 billion shares worth 2.718 billion ringgit. There were 494 decliners and 473 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata advanced 0.54 percent, while CIMB Group spiked 1.57 percent, Digi.com added 0.48 percent, Genting lost 0.64 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.09 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 3.27 percent, IHH Healthcare gathered 0.87 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surged 3.43 percent, Maybank collected 0.75 percent, Maxis climbed 0.93 percent, MISC rose 0.30 percent, MRDIY sank 0.87 percent, PPB Group was up 0.11 percent, Public Bank perked 0.76 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.16 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.47 percent, Sime Darby Plantations soared 3.33 percent, Telekom Malaysia improved 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 1.04 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.55 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Press Metal, IOI Corporation and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

