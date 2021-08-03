Singapore Bourse Poised To End Losing Streak

The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,150-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrial were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 11.97 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 3,149.25 after trading between 3,126.18 and 3,154.21. Volume was 1.59 billion shares worth 1.36 billion Singapore dollars. There were 279 decliners and 199 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand lost 0.25 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both shed 0.47 percent, City Developments declined 0.59 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.64 percent, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both dropped 0.49 percent, Genting Singapore retreated 0.62 percent, Keppel Corp tumbled 0.73 percent, SATS sank 0.50 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 3.50 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.20 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.25 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 2.13 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.50 percent, SingTel fell 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank tanked 1.07 percent, Wilmar International soared 2.79 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Dairy Farm International, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas REIT and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com