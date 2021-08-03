Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Extend Its Gains

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 300 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,550-point plateau and it's predicted to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 50.48 points or 0.29 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,553.76 after moving as low as 17,456.20.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.72 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.13 percent, First Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.30 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.33 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.86 percent, MediaTek rose 0.43 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.17 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.98 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.58 percent, Taiwan Cement rallied 2.08 percent and Catcher Technology was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

