New Zealand Jobless Rate Falls To 4.0% In Q2

The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a rate of 4.5 percent and was down from 4.7 percent in the previous three months.

Employment was up 1.0 percent on quarter in Q2, surpassing expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent and accelerating from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

The participation rate was 70.5 percent, shy of expectations for 70.6 percent but up from 70.4 percent in the first quarter.

Economic News

