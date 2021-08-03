Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,200-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the casinos and mixed performances from the properties and stocks.

For the day, the index fell 40.98 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 26,194.82 after trading between 25,774.62 and 26,289.06.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies fell 0.53 percent, while AIA Group and CK Infrastructure both were up 0.11 percent, Alibaba Group climbed 0.83 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 0.67 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 2.66 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.30 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.80 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.92 percent, CITIC tanked 1.91 percent, Country Garden Services rallied 2.62 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.57 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 3.57 percent, Hang Lung Properties spiked 2.86 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.10 percent, Longfor tumbled 1.60 percent, Meituan plunged 2.04 percent, New World Development increased 0.13 percent, Sands China skidded 1.14 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.62 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.58 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 4.21 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, CNOOC and Techtronic Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

