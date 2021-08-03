Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two consecutive trading days, collecting more than 60 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,130-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as large gains from the cement companies and financials were capped by weakness from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index added 34.03 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 6,130.57 after trading between 6,105.11 and 6,142.52.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.46 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 2.70 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.76 percent, Bank Mandiri accelerated 1.76 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 0.27 percent, Indocement surged 6.78 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 6.41 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.81 percent, United Tractors sank 0.78 percent, Astra International perked 2.49 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.31 percent, Aneka Tambang skidded 1.59 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 3.70 percent, Timah declined 1.78 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.72 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 4.50 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and Indosat were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.

The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.

The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.

Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.

The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

