Australian Market Slightly Higher

The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, recouping most of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 nearing the 7,500 level again near all-time highs, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, aided by materials and energy stocks. Traders are getting restless amid concerns about the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales and the extended lockdown, with 233 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 7.90 points or 0.11 percent to 7,482.40, after touching an all-time high of 7,509.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 8.10 points or 0.11 percent to 7,758.60. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is up more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent. OZ Minerals is flat.

Oil stocks are higher. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy and Origin Energy are adding more than 1 percent each. Santos is edging up 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent, while Appen and Xero are down 0.4 percent each. Afterpay is edging up 0.3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging up 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent. ANZ Banking is edging down 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining, Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging up 0.3 percent, while Gold Road Resources is adding more than 1 percent. Resolute Mining is losing more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia fell into contraction territory in July, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday, with a services PMI score of 44.2. That's down sharply from 56.8 in June and it falls firmly beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also said its composite index sank to 45.2 in July from 56.7 in June.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after seeing significant volatility early in the session. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, finishing the day at their best levels of the session. The Dow advanced 278.24 points or 0.8 percent to 35,116.40, the Nasdaq rose 80.23 points or 0.6 percent to 14,761.30 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.99 points or 0.8 percent to 4,423.15.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.

