Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were up 3.0 percent and exports rose 6.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$9.681 billion.

The Philippines will provide July figures for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year, while core CPI gained an annual 3.0 percent.

Singapore will see June data for retail sales; in May, sales were down 6.8 percent on month and up 79.7 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide July figures for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.89 percent on year, while wholesale prices surged an annual 10.74 percent.

Indonesia will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.94 percent on quarter and 6.57 percent on year. That follows the 0.96 quarterly decline and the 0.74 percent yearly contraction in the three months prior.

Thailand will see July results for inflation and for consumer confidence. In June, overall inflation was up 1.25 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.52 percent. The consumer confidence index score was 43.1.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.